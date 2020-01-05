Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from advanced model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong year

MLB Spring Training is just around the corner. Now, owners are getting a jump on their upcoming drafts by turning their attention to the latest MLB news and finding trusted 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Chicago White Sox top prospect Luis Robert signed a six-year, $50 million extension, which should ensure he's in the Chicago lineup on Opening Day. After hitting .328 with 32 home runs and 36 stolen bases across three levels, he'll be among the most highly-drafted Fantasy baseball rookies this season. However, his new contract also means he's likely to shoot up the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 in short order.

But where should you target Robert and other potential Fantasy baseball sleepers? And which Fantasy baseball busts can ruin your season? Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their ADP while you're crafting your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. The soon-to-be 33-year-old received a three-year extension to stay with the White Sox this offseason, and while he's seen some drop-off in his 30s, an improved White Sox lineup should inflate his numbers.

Even in a poor lineup last season, Abreu came through in the clutch to drive in 123 runs and also hit 33 home runs while slashing .284/.330/.503. With the offseason additions of Yasmani Grandal, Edwin Encarnacion and Nomar Mazara, the expected progression of Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez, and the arrival of Robert, Abreu should have even more chances with runners in scoring position after posting a .959 OPS in those situations a season ago. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 4 first baseman for 2019 despite the fact that he's the 11th player drafted at the position, according to the current Fantasy baseball ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.