Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from advanced model that predicted Kenta Maeda's strong season

The Boston Red Sox were already attempting to reshape their Opening Day roster without All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts and reliable starter David Price when spring training began. But when ace lefty Chris Sale reported with pneumonia and then developed an elbow injury, his future as a Fantasy star was as cloudy as it gets. Sale, who last March signed a five-year, $145 million contract extension, was ultimately diagnosed with a flexor strain instead, but where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella. The six-year veteran enjoyed a breakout year as an Angel in 2019, hitting .295 with 16 home runs and 49 runs scored in just 80 games. La Stella also made the American League All-Star team, but missed the game and effectively the rest of the season with a broken leg.

The Angels were impressed enough by La Stella that they gave him a raise from $1.35 million to $3.25 million instead of going to arbitration. La Stella's remarkable .832 OPS in 2019 has a lot to do with that, as well as his ability to play second (his natural position), third and first base. Los Angeles is high on La Stella, and so is the model, ranking him as the fifth-best second baseman in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP closer to 15th at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi had an eye-popping rookie season with 14 home runs and 32 stolen bases in just a half-season while posting an .804 OPS. That set up what many thought would be a monster year in 2019, but a rising strikeout rate and a 61-point dip in ISO left him with a pretty pedestrian .263/.291/.424 slash line.

However, his speed is well-established after he stole 43 bases last season, and we saw a glimpse of 20-homer power. If he can tap into that power with more lift and cut down the strikeout rate, we could see Mondesi put together league-winning numbers. That's why the model lists him as the No. 6 shortstop in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's been the 12th shortstop drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

