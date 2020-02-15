Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from computer model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

The long MLB offseason is coming to an end as pitchers and catchers are reporting this week to MLB spring training sites in Arizona and Florida. But teams haven't been quiet in the offseason. The Dodgers and Red Sox engineered a blockbuster trade that sent right fielder Mookie Betts starting pitcher David Price to Los Angeles. Boston's perennial AL East rival, the New York Yankees, spent big in the offseason by acquiring Gerrit Cole for a nine-year, $324 million deal that is the fourth-largest contract in MLB history.

While Betts and Cole would be among the top of the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 no matter where they played this season, there are plenty of players in new uniforms this season that could raise their profile with the new scenery and teammates. Ultimate success in Fantasy baseball means finding value in lesser known players during the middle and late-rounds of 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts. Landing a few 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers could be the difference between winning your league and losing it, so be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox second baseman Jose Peraza, who has a Fantasy baseball ADP 2020 of No. 267 overall. The versatile righty played six positions for Cincinnati in 2019, so he should find a path into Boston's lineup despite the step up in overall talent level compared to the Reds.

Peraza slashed .239/6/33 last season, falling well off his career batting average (.273). Now hitting in a lineup with players like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, SportsLine's model projects that Peraza will return closer to his career norms. That's why he's No. 17 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings at second base, ahead of players like Cesar Hernandez (ADP of 187), Rougned Odor (214) and Robinson Cano (162), all of whom are going off draft boards well before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The first player in modern MLB history to make his debut in the World Series (first playing in Game 3 of the 2015 Series against the Mets), Mondesi has seen steady progression since bursting upon the stage. The son of former major leaguer Raul Mondesi, he hit .263 with nine home runs, 20 doubles, 10 triples and 62 RBI in 100 games in 2019.

After bouncing back and forth between the minors and Kansas City since 2016, Mondesi logged the most time of his young career in 2019 before having his season cut short by surgery on his left shoulder -- which gave him problems off and on all season -- and figures to be an even stronger component of the Royals in 2020. He stole 32 bases in 75 games in 2018, becoming the fourth AL player since 1900 to steal at least 30 bases in 75 games (or fewer), and swiped 43 bags in 2019. The Royals expect big things from Mondesi -- and the model agrees, ranking him as the sixth-best shortstop despite an ADP outside the top 12 at his position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.