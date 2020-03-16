Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from computer model that predicted Kenta Maeda's strong season

Opening Day may have been delayed, but Fantasy baseball owners are still gearing up to construct the best team possible through the draft. However, a number of players atop the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are in jeopardy of missing Opening Day. The big names who could be out of the lineup when the season finally gets underway include Justin Verlander (lat strain), Aaron Judge (ribs), Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Chris Sale (elbow).

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella. The six-year veteran enjoyed a breakout year as an Angel in 2019, hitting .295 with 16 home runs and 49 runs scored in just 80 games. La Stella also made the American League All-Star team, but missed the game and effectively the rest of the season with a broken leg.

The Angels were impressed enough by La Stella that they gave him a raise from $1.35 million to $3.25 million instead of going to arbitration. La Stella's remarkable .832 OPS in 2019 has a lot to do with that, as well as his ability to play second (his natural position), third and first base. Los Angeles is high on La Stella, and so is the model, ranking him as the fifth-best second baseman in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP closer to 15th at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. He's an extremely versatile player who can play multiple positions effectively. In fact, Edman played 55 games at third base and 29 games at second a year go. So, he should carry dual-position eligibility in most leagues entering 2020.

As a rookie in 2019, Edman posted a team-best .850 OPS following his promotion from Triple-A Memphis in June. He finished his rookie campaign with 99 hits, 59 runs, 36 RBIs and 11 home runs in 92 appearances. The Cardinals are high on Edman (ADP of 135.34), and so is the model, ranking him ahead of players like Manny Machado (ADP of 77.70) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (86.01).

