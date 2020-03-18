Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from dialed-in model that predicted Kenta Maeda's strong season

Major League Baseball Opening Day has been postponed, but there are still plenty of MLB headlines pouring in. Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun will be given plenty of extra time to heal after taking a pitch to the face earlier this month. Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will be out six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, but could be ready for the delayed start of the season. With so many injuries to keep track of, having reliable 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings is key.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Brewers first baseman Justin Smoak. The switch-hitting left-hander signed a $5 million deal with the Brewers in the offseason after his offensive production declined for the third straight season with the Blue Jays in 2019. Smoak hit just .208 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 121 games and missed 12 games in June with a left quad strain.

But make no mistake, Smoak has a hot bat. The veteran switch-hitter had a career season for the Blue Jays in 2017, making the All-Star squad and setting career highs in batting average (.270), home runs (38), RBIs (90) and games played (158). Smoak then added 25 homers and 77 RBIs in 2018. The Brewers made room for Smoak by cutting Eric Thames, declining his $7.5 million option. The model is high on Smoak, ranking him as the No. 15 first baseman in MLB, ahead of players like Luke Voit, Michael Chavis and Christian Walker despite all three having better 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. He's an extremely versatile player who can play multiple positions effectively. In fact, Edman played 55 games at third base and 29 games at second a year go. So, he should carry dual-position eligibility in most leagues entering 2020.

As a rookie in 2019, Edman posted a team-best .850 OPS following his promotion from Triple-A Memphis in June. He finished his rookie campaign with 99 hits, 59 runs, 36 RBIs and 11 home runs in 92 appearances. The Cardinals are high on Edman (ADP of 135.34), and so is the model, ranking him ahead of players like Manny Machado (ADP of 77.70) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (86.01).

