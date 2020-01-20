Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from model that called Kenta Maeda's strong year

With spring training just around the corner, 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is beginning to take shape as drafts continue to unfold. Braves outfield Ronald Acuna has been the consensus top pick thus far, followed closely by Mike Trout, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, who recently agreed to a one-year, $27 million deal to return to the Red Sox. A quality set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help you make the call on Fantasy baseball picks at the top of drafts and unearth 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers that are set to outperform their average draft position.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. The 30-year-old lefty found a comfort level in Year 2 in San Diego, upping his number of hits (155 to 164), home runs (18 to 22), RBIs (69 to 99) and batting average (.253 to .265).

And after adding Manny Machado before the 2019 season, San Diego made another big splash in trading for Tommy Pham before 2020. That boosts the lineup with a player who had 155 hits, 21 home runs and 25 steals last season. Even though he's going off the board as the No. 24 first baseman according to the latest Fantasy baseball ADP 2020, SportsLine's model has Hosmer No. 13 in its Fantasy baseball 1B rankings, making him one of the potential Fantasy baseball sleepers you should be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

