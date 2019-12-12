Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong year

The MLB off-season is starting to pick up speed, with Stephen Strasburg signing a record seven-year, $245 million deal with the Nationals, only to have that mark smashed by Gerrit Cole signing a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees. With Strasburg and Cole redefining the market for starting pitchers, they'll continue to headline the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings at their position. However, finding value in the middle and late rounds builds roster depth, so owners everywhere are on the hunt for 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas. After an all-star season in 2018 where he went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA, Mikolas dropped off slightly last season. However, he raised his strikeout rate from 18.1 percent to 18.9. He also should see positive regression after his home run/flyball rate soared from 9.2 percent in 2018 to 16.1 last season.

Mikolas is currently the No. 24 starting pitcher being drafted, but SportsLine's Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2020 rank him as the No. 16 starting pitcher.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy football ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.