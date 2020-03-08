Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from model that predicted Kenta Maeda's strong season

We're just a few weeks away from MLB Opening Day on March 26, and owners everywhere are finalizing their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. As Spring Training continues on, owners are keeping a particularly close eye on the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball injuries. The Atlanta Braves appear to have dodged a huge potential loss, as Freddie Freeman returned to the lineup after dealing with elbow inflammation. Meanwhile, recent White Sox additions Yasmani Grandal (calf) and Edwin Encarnacion (back) are both dealing with ailments.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins second baseman Luis Arraez. The 22-year-old has been a high-volume contact hitter throughout his rise through the Twins farm system, and he lived up to that reputation by slashing .334/.399/.439 in his first taste of big league action last season.

Arraez doesn't provide much power and isn't a major stolen base threat, but in a loaded Twins offense, he provides steady on-base numbers that should translate into plenty of runs scored. Arraez should contend for batting titles on a regular basis, which is why the model lists him ahead of players like Cavan Biggio, Ozzie Albies and Jonathan Villar, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Indians first baseman Carlos Santana. The 10-year veteran is coming off a sensational season with Cleveland. In 2019, Santana had his best season at the plate, racking up 161 hits, 110 runs and 93 RBIs. He also showed prolific power, smacking 34 home runs, which tied his career best.

However, Fantasy baseball owners are sleeping on Cleveland's first baseman again this season. In fact, Santana has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 93.91, but SportsLine's model has him ranked as the fourth-best Fantasy first baseman. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Santana higher than players like Pete Alonso and Josh Bell, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. He's a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

