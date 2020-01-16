Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from projection model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong year

There's plenty of MLB news to digest before setting your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. The Houston Astros were hammered with a massive fine, suspensions of their GM and manager, and a loss of draft picks. How will the news impact the value of Fantasy baseball stars like Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez? The Astros will already be without Gerrit Cole, who signed a massive $324 million deal with the Yankees this offseason.

We know that Cole will be near the top of the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020, but where can you find the next potential stud in your upcoming drafts? Targeting 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers can define your season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Nationals second baseman Starlin Castro. The four-time all-star hit a career-high 22 home runs and drove in a career-high 86 runs in 2019 with the Marlins and signed a two-year deal worth $12 million to join the defending World Series champions this offseason.

Now, he should hit near the middle of a loaded lineup that also includes on-base constants like Adam Eaton, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. Castro's .270/.300/.436 slash line was weighed down by a .293 BABIP that was nearly 30 points below his career average. With better luck and a better surrounding cast, Castro should be able to maintain or even improve a career-high 41.9 percent hard-hit contact rate from last season. That's why the model projects him to be its No. 7 second baseman despite the fact that he's the 17th second baseman off the board on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Polanco's 2019 season also saw him rack up 106 more total bases than any other single season in his career, a career-best .295/.356/.485/.841 slash line and a 5.7 wins above replacement mark. Polanco's 22 home runs were a part of an MLB-record 307 Twins homers this season. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Polanco as the No. 10 shortstop despite a Fantasy baseball ADP of 19 at the position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

