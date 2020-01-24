Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from proven model that called Kenta Maeda's strong year

The 2020 MLB season is quickly approaching as teams across the league will report to spring training in less than a month. Owners everywhere are excited about the possibilities of what Anthony Rendon can bring to the table as he joins a loaded Angels team that now features the likes of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani. But how high should each of those players be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Knowing how a player will adjust to their new home can be tricky, which is exactly why you'll want a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball picks to help you identify which players are poised for a big year. The key to success in drafts is finding hidden gems in the middle rounds, and the SportsLine Projection Model's 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help lead you to 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers that will define the season. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their ADP while you're crafting your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman. The Cal State Fullerton product is coming off a sensational season in Oakland, hitting .249 with 145 hits, 102 runs scored and 91 RBIs. The 26-year-old set career highs in homers (36), RBIs (91), runs scored (102) and walks (73) a season ago. Still, even with 97 wins in his last two seasons, Chapman and the A's are eager to get past where they did in the 2019 postseason, losing in the MLB Wild Card round to the Rays.

Even though Chapman has 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 142.25, SportsLine's model has Chapman ranked above players like Eugenio Suarez, Tommy Edman and Manny Machado, all of whom are being drafted inside the top 100 picks. He's one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2020 you need to be all over.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.