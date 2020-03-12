Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from proven model that predicted Kenta Maeda's strong season

With MLB Opening Day approaching, owners are keeping close tabs on the latest Fantasy baseball injuries as we continue in what has been an injury-ravaged Spring Training. The Yankees have already lost Luis Severino for the season to Tommy John surgery, while the Red Sox survived a scare of their own after Chris Sale underwent an MRI. Sale won't need season-ending surgery, but there's no timeline for his return.

How will their injuries impact the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, and how can you build the necessary depth to survive the grind of the season? Finding 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers who will outperform their Fantasy baseball ADPs is key. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The 30-year old veteran might be better known for his elite glove than his bat, but he's still a strong producer in multiple hitting categories. He's hit at least .264 five straight seasons and has recorded double-digit steals for four straight years.

Despite all that, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on Simmons, waiting until after the first 250 picks to take him off the board. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings, however, list him at No. 14 and say he's a better value than other shortstops like Corey Seager (ADP of 141.5), Paul DeJong (206.3) and Didi Gregarious (203.8). There's not even much of a gap between Simmons and Trea Turner, who is going off near the top 50 in the 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP, meaning there's plenty of value in targeting Simmons late in drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. The son of former MLB All-Star Raul Mondesi had an eye-popping rookie season with 14 home runs and 32 stolen bases in just a half-season while posting an .804 OPS. That set up what many thought would be a monster year in 2019, but a rising strikeout rate and a 61-point dip in ISO left him with a pretty pedestrian .263/.291/.424 slash line.

However, his speed is well-established after he stole 43 bases last season, and we saw a glimpse of 20-homer power. If he can tap into that power with more lift and cut down the strikeout rate, we could see Mondesi put together league-winning numbers. That's why the model lists him as the No. 6 shortstop in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's been the 12th shortstop drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

