Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from same model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

The MLB offseason has been moving at a breakneck pace. The Red Sox dealt outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, while Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant appear to be on the trade block. And with drafts just around the corner, owners will be keeping close tabs on where they might land and how it could impact their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy.

Finding 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers is also key to winning championships. Players who you can pick up that will dramatically out-perform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP help build the depth you'll need to survive the six-month grind of the season. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their ADP while you're crafting your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including new Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas. The 26-year-old was in the middle of a revolutionary season in 2019 before he was handed an 80-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's policy on performance-enhancing drugs in June, but he's now served his suspension and will return to the Oakland rotation this spring.

Montas had posted a 2.63 ERA with 103 strikeouts over 96 innings prior to the suspension with a .297 BABIP and 10.7 percent HR/FB. Montas grew his strikeout rate from 15.2 percent to a whopping 26.1 percent over the course of a season on the back of a brand new splitter that helped level the playing field against lefties he had previously struggled to get out. That's why the model ranks him ahead of pitchers like Lucas Giolito, Chris Sale, Yu Darvish, Madison Bumgarner and Hyun-Jin Ryu, who are all being drafted at least two rounds earlier according to the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.