Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from same model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong year

The 2020 Fantasy baseball season will feature plenty of stars in new places. Owners everywhere will be mulling over how a change of scenery might impact their spot in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Gerrit Cole signed a $324 million deal to join the New York Yankees this offseason, but now one of the league's best high-fastball pitchers will have the challenge of pitching in one of the league's most home run-friendly stadiums. Meanwhile, former Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal signed a $73 million deal with the White Sox, but owners will wonder if he can still be successful with a young Chicago lineup surrounding him.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Indians first baseman Carlos Santana. The 33-year-old veteran boosted his OPS by 145 points from 2018 to 2019 and made his first MLB All-Star team.

However, with his OPS swinging by 50 points multiple times throughout his career, Fantasy baseball owners don't seem certain they can trust Santana to keep up his productivity. In fact, he's currently the No. 23 first baseman in the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP. But even though his .293 BABIP was 25 points higher than his career average, much of that can be attributed to a career-high 43 percent hard hit contact rate. That's why the model believes he can sustain his 2019 numbers and ranks him as the No. 5 Fantasy first baseman for standard leagues.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy football ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player.

