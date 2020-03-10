Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from same model that predicted Kenta Maeda's strong season

The best way to cruise into the playoffs is to identify the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers that others in your league miss. Whether it's a pitcher coming off an injury, a hitter who finds his swing in a new lineup or a player who simply turns it around after bad luck, finding these hidden gems in the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings are crucial to success.

Could Astros starting pitcher Josh James return value as he slides into Houston's rotation following the departure of Gerrit Cole? And will Athletics outfielder Mark Canha carry his red-hot finish to the 2019 season into 2020? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons. The 30-year old veteran might be better known for his elite glove than his bat, but he's still a strong producer in multiple hitting categories. He's hit at least .264 five straight seasons and has recorded double-digit steals for four straight years.

Despite all that, Fantasy baseball players are still sleeping on Simmons, waiting until after the first 250 picks to take him off the board. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings, however, list him at No. 14 and say he's a better value than other shortstops like Corey Seager (ADP of 141.5), Paul DeJong (206.3) and Didi Gregarious (203.8). There's not even much of a gap between Simmons and Trea Turner, who is going off near the top 50 in the 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP, meaning there's plenty of value in targeting Simmons late in drafts.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Indians first baseman Carlos Santana. The 10-year veteran is coming off a sensational season with Cleveland. In 2019, Santana had his best season at the plate, racking up 161 hits, 110 runs and 93 RBIs. He also showed prolific power, smacking 34 home runs, which tied his career best.

However, Fantasy baseball owners are sleeping on Cleveland's first baseman again this season. In fact, Santana has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 93.91, but SportsLine's model has him ranked as the fourth-best Fantasy first baseman. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Santana higher than players like Pete Alonso and Josh Bell, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. He's a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

