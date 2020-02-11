Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from top model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

Pitchers and catchers have already plugged their spring-training addresses into their GPS devices, but several of their teammates are still changing rosters. Superstar outfielder Mookie Betts and marquee starting pitcher David Price are moving from the Red Sox to the Dodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Dodgers completed this week. But where should both players be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella. The six-year veteran was well on his way to the best season of his career in 2019 when he fouled a ball off his right leg and broke his tibia, an injury that took away his first All-Star Game appearance and kept him out from July 3 to Sept. 27, just three games away from the end of the regular season. In the 80 games before his injury, La Stella hit .295 with 16 home runs, 49 runs and 44 RBIs, all career-highs.

La Stella was eligible for arbitration following the 2019 season, but instead agreed to a one-year deal that gave him a salary bump from $1.4 million to $3.85 million. A year before, La Stella set the Cubs' single-season record with 24 pinch hits and compiled an .813 OPS off the bench. Now fully healthy, the Angels expect big things from La Stella, and the model agrees, ranking him as the sixth-best second baseman despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 10 at his position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

