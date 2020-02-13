Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from top-rated model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

While there's a possibility of even more blockbuster trades before MLB Opening Day 2020, most rosters are now set and 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep is well underway. Household names like Gerrit Cole, Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Trout and Christian Yelich top the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, but identifying 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers who will far exceed their draft value is key. These are the players, perhaps coming off injuries or being used in a different way this season, who will likely outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

C.J. Cron (.253/25/78 in 2019) missed time with a thumb injury last year, while Sean Newcomb (3.16 ERA) could be back in Atlanta's rotation, but should you target either with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their ADP while you're crafting your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox second baseman Jose Peraza, who has a Fantasy baseball ADP 2020 of No. 267 overall. The versatile righty played six positions for Cincinnati in 2019, so he should find a path into Boston's lineup despite the step up in overall talent level compared to the Reds.

Peraza slashed .239/6/33 last season, falling well off his career batting average (.273). Now hitting in a lineup with players like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, SportsLine's model projects that Peraza will return closer to his career norms. That's why he's No. 17 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings at second base, ahead of players like Cesar Hernandez (ADP of 187), Rougned Odor (214) and Robinson Cano (162), all of whom are going off draft boards well before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

