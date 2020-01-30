Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from top-rated model that called Kenta Maeda's strong year

Pitchers and catchers are just weeks away from heading to spring training in Florida and Arizona, which means MLB Fantasy players are scanning rosters in search of any possible advantage. Right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler has moved from the Mets to the Phillies on a five-year, $118 million deal, but how high should he be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings? Third baseman Josh Donaldson has shifted from the Braves to the Twins on a four-year, $92 million deal, but should you target him with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks?

Success means finding value in lesser-known 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers during the middle and late rounds of drafts. Before you go on the clock, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine. They'll help you identify players who will outperform their ADP while you're crafting your Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mariners catcher Tom Murphy. The 28-year-old enters his sixth season as a big-leaguer atop the Mariners' depth chart for the first time, looking to improve on his .273 batting average in 75 games last season. Baseball America's seventh-best prospect in 2016 as part of the Rockies system, Murphy was the Mariners' most valuable offensive player by the end of the 2019 season, ranking second on the team in bWAR (2.6) and fWAR (3.2).

Murphy's strikeout rate in 2019 was 31 percent, but he managed to make up for his poor plate discipline numbers by registering a .262 ISO. And his 18 homers ranked sixth on the Mariners roster, strong enough for Seattle to deal platoon-mate Omar Narvaez to the Brewers. That's why the model ranks Murphy among the top 10 catchers despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP closer to 20th at the position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.