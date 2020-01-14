Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong year

Pitchers and catchers report to clubs in Florida and Arizona in a month, which means superstars like Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole will be getting used to new uniforms, teammates and environments. Rendon is now an Angel after inking a seven-year, $245 million deal, while Cole is a Yankee after New York made him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history with a nine-year, $324 million contract. Should those two stars sit atop your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. The seven-year veteran is coming off his best year in the majors, hitting .295 with 22 home runs in 153 games during the Twins' unexpected run to the AL Central title.

Polanco is rehabilitating from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle and is expected to be fully recovered in plenty of time for spring training. He earned a spot on the AL All-Star team for the first time after 107 runs, 79 RBIs, 40 doubles and an .841 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Polanco also feasted on right-handed pitching, racking up 16 home runs against righties.

Polanco's 2019 season also saw him rack up 106 more total bases than any other single season in his career, a career-best .295/.356/.485/.841 slash line and a 5.7 wins above replacement mark. Polanco's 22 home runs were a part of an MLB-record 307 Twins homers this season. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Polanco as the No. 10 shortstop despite a Fantasy baseball ADP of 19 at the position.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. The 29-year-old is coming off his first all-star appearance in 2019 and hit 35 home runs, but his slash numbers fell dramatically to .251/.374/.515 last year. Some of the drop can be attributed to a BABIP that dropped from .299 to .283.

Muncy should see bounce-back towards a league-average BABIP, which will raise his offensive profile. That's why the SportsLine projection model ranks him as the No. 3 second baseman for 2020 despite the fact that he's the 13th player drafted at the position overall.

