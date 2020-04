Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Sleepers from top-rated simulation that nailed Kenta Maeda's strong season

Injuries to elite starting pitchers have paved the way for other players to cement themselves in rotations across the league. Luis Severino (elbow), Noah Syndergaard (elbow) and Chris Sale (elbow) all suffered season-ending injuries, which has shaken up the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. How can owners know which overlooked starting pitchers will outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk. He is coming off a sensational 2019 campaign that saw him set career-highs in multiple hitting categories. In fact, Grichuk finished last season with 136 hits, 80 RBIs, 75 runs and 31 home runs, all of which were career-bests.

The 28-year-old carried that momentum into 2020, slashing .320/.433/.720 with three homers through 30 plate appearances in spring training before its suspension. Grichuk is expected to be a consistent member of Toronto's outfield this season, and even though he has an average draft position of 216, according to the latest Fantasy baseball ADP 2020, SportsLine's model ranks him above players like Trey Mancini and Aaron Judge, both of whom are being drafted inside the top 110 picks. He's one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers who needs to be on your radar.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Cubs catcher Josh Phegley. Although Phegley isn't likely to upend starter Wilson Contreras anytime soon, he gives the Cubs the best catcher rotation in baseball. Phegley recorded 12 home runs, 18 doubles and 62 RBIs for the Oakland Athletics last year, all career-highs.

An eight-year veteran, Phegley played a career-best 106 games in 2019 and also scored a career-high 44 runs. Phegley also caught Mike Fiers' second career no-hitter and the Cubs are high on his pitch-framing improvements during spring training. The model is also high on Phegley, ranking him as the No. 9 catcher in the majors, ahead of full-time starters like Yadier Molina, Wilson Ramos and Robinson Chirinos despite all three having a better 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

