Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from advanced model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

At 28 years old, Angels outfielder Mike Trout has already won three MVP awards and is in discussion as one of the game's all-time greats, but back in 2012, even as a consensus top-five prospect, few realized just how high his ceiling was. After a mundane September call-up the season prior, Trout hit 30 home runs, stole 49 bases and posted a .963 OPS. And while it's not every season that a superstar like Trout emerges, as you begin your Fantasy baseball draft prep, there are several top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mariners first baseman Evan White. Like Robert, White signed an extension in the offseason that makes service time a non-issue and paves the way for him to be part of Seattle's Opening Day roster. The former first-round pick out of Kentucky is coming off a 2019 season in which he was starting to add power that many projected for him as an amateur.

White hit 18 home runs in 400 plate appearances a season after hitting just 11 in 556 plate appearances across two levels. He also has a solid career 8.6 percent walk rate in the minors with a respectable 20.4 percent strikeout rate. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Paul Goldschmidt and Edwin Encarnacion, who have a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 87.56 and 161.79, respectively.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2019 for the Royals, hitting .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. Those gaudy stats earned Dozier a day-to-day spot in Kansas City's lineup and a 2.1 WAR in the process.

Dozier's only potential weakness is an eager eye, as he struck out 148 times in 139 games last season. Still, Dozier piled up an .870 OPS and a .522 slugging percentage in 523 at-bats. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Dozier as the No. 16 third baseman in 2020, ahead of players like Brian Anderson and Miguel Sano despite the fact that he has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 163.12.

