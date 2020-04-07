Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from computer model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

When the new Major League Baseball season begins, it will be contained to North America. MLB cancelled its London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs because of the coronavirus pandemic. MLB had already canceled two series scheduled for this season in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The cancellations mean Fantasy baseball owners won't have to factor in overseas travel into their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The only reason Nimmo's 2019 season wasn't more of a success is that he missed more than three months with a bulging disk in his neck. In 69 games, Nimmo recorded eight home runs, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Now fully healthy, Nimmo should be at his 2018 production, a season that saw him hit .263 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 47 RBIs. Nimmo also smacked eight triples and compiled an .886 OPS for a 4.4 WAR. The model predicts that Nimmo will be more productive than center fielders like Ramon Laureano, Victor Robles and Luis Robert, making him one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to keep an eye on when it is your time to draft.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2019 for the Royals, hitting .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. Those gaudy stats earned Dozier a day-to-day spot in Kansas City's lineup and a 2.1 WAR in the process.

Dozier's only potential weakness is an eager eye, as he struck out 148 times in 139 games last season. Still, Dozier piled up an .870 OPS and a .522 slugging percentage in 523 at-bats. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Dozier as the No. 16 third baseman in 2020, ahead of players like Brian Anderson and Miguel Sano despite the fact that he has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 163.12.

