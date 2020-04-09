Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from dialed-in model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Owners everywhere are currently conducting research in hopes of finding the next big thing for the upcoming MLB season. 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts can shine for your team if you draft them at the right time. For instance, owners who took a chance and drafted Mets rookie Pete Alonso last year were well on their way to a productive season. That's because Alonso finished with 155 hits, 120 RBIs, 103 runs scored and 53 homers, but where should every player be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Alonso is expected to be one of the top overall 2020 Fantasy baseball picks, but there will be plenty of Fantasy baseball breakouts to select on draft day.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The only reason Nimmo's 2019 season wasn't more of a success is that he missed more than three months with a bulging disk in his neck. In 69 games, Nimmo recorded eight home runs, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Now fully healthy, Nimmo should be at his 2018 production, a season that saw him hit .263 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 47 RBIs. Nimmo also smacked eight triples and compiled an .886 OPS for a 4.4 WAR. The model predicts that Nimmo will be more productive than center fielders like Ramon Laureano, Victor Robles and Luis Robert, making him one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to keep an eye on when it is your time to draft.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson. He is coming off his best season in the majors in 2019. The 26-year-old posted career-highs with 20 home runs, 66 RBIs and an .810 OPS last season, and he could be poised for even better numbers in 2020. Anderson consistently hit second in the lineup in spring training, a likely indication of the regular-season batting order.

Anderson is expected to enter the 2020 season as an everyday starter in Miami's infield, which bodes well for his chances to return value given his current Fantasy baseball ADP. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 say Anderson (ADP of 193.76) will give owners better production than players like Mike Moustakas (133.86), Miguel Sano (156.27) and even Eugenio Suarez (116.24).

