Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

The news that New York Mets star right-hander Noah Syndergaard will be undergoing Tommy John surgery sent shock waves through Major League Baseball and the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. The 27-year-old Syndergaard, one of the hardest-throwing starters in baseball history, was expected to anchor the Mets' rotation alongside Jacob deGrom. Syndergaard threw a career-high 197.2 innings last season, so which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts could we now see in New York?

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is also set to have the same surgery on his left elbow. How should Fantasy baseball owners adjust to the absence of Syndergaard and Sale atop the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 heading into their drafts? Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard. The veteran is entering his 10th MLB season and beginning his second stint with the Brewers. Sogard combined to hit a career-high 13 home runs with a .290 batting average with the Blue Jays and Rays last season. His 40 RBIs were also a career-best, while his 23 doubles were one off his 2013 high in Oakland.

The Brewers love Sogard so much that they gave him a one-year, $4.5 million deal to return to Milwaukee. SportsLine's model sees much the same in Sogard and has him ranked as the No. 16 second baseman despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 300 overall. The model predicts that Sogard will be more productive than players like Gavin Lux, Jose Peraza and Robinson Cano, making him one of the Fantasy baseball breakouts 2020 to keep an eye on.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2019 for the Royals, hitting .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. Those gaudy stats earned Dozier a day-to-day spot in Kansas City's lineup and a 2.1 WAR in the process.

Dozier's only potential weakness is an eager eye, as he struck out 148 times in 139 games last season. Still, Dozier piled up an .870 OPS and a .522 slugging percentage in 523 at-bats. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Dozier as the No. 16 third baseman in 2020, ahead of players like Brian Anderson and Miguel Sano despite the fact that he has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 163.12.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.