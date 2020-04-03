Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from proven model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

We still don't know when the 2020 MLB season will begin, but the MLB and MLBPA have put parameters in place that must be met before the first pitch can be thrown. As you begin your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep amid the coronavirus pandemic, finding potential 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts is critical. These days, most owners are aware of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects, so finding value could be a serious challenge.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert has superstar potential and is expected to make the Opening Day roster, but he's also being drafted in the 12th or 13th round in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues. Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is going in the 15th or 16th round, but you can expect their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP to surge.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rays left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo. The 28-year-old has been a superstar in Japan for years and the Rays signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal after paying a $2.4 million posting fee to bring him over from Japan.

Tsutsugo has hit at least 20 home runs the last six seasons in Japan with a career OPS of .907. He hits for contact and power and has shown exceptional plate discipline, with a walk rate of 13.8 percent or higher his last four seasons. Even though it's unlikely that Tsutsugo replicates his success, his profile should make him a productive hitter stateside. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Willie Calhoun, Tommy Pham and Ryan Braun, all left fielders being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier. The 28-year-old enjoyed a standout 2019 for the Royals, hitting .279 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. Those gaudy stats earned Dozier a day-to-day spot in Kansas City's lineup and a 2.1 WAR in the process.

Dozier's only potential weakness is an eager eye, as he struck out 148 times in 139 games last season. Still, Dozier piled up an .870 OPS and a .522 slugging percentage in 523 at-bats. That's why SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Dozier as the No. 16 third baseman in 2020, ahead of players like Brian Anderson and Miguel Sano despite the fact that he has an overall 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 163.12.

