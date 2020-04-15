Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from simulation that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Could the new MLB season be played without fans? Will every game take place in Arizona at spring training sites and venues like Chase Field? Will we see a World Series game played on Christmas? How will Mookie Betts fare out West with the Dodgers, and should he be among your top 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? Which players are poised to take the majors by storm in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The only reason Nimmo's 2019 season wasn't more of a success is that he missed more than three months with a bulging disk in his neck. In 69 games, Nimmo recorded eight home runs, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Now fully healthy, Nimmo should be at his 2018 production, a season that saw him hit .263 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 47 RBIs. Nimmo also smacked eight triples and compiled an .886 OPS for a 4.4 WAR. The model predicts that Nimmo will be more productive than center fielders like Ramon Laureano, Victor Robles and Luis Robert, making him one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to keep an eye on when it is your time to draft.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Cardinals third baseman Tommy Edman. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut last summer and exceeded all expectations by hitting 11 home runs, stealing 15 bases, and slashing .304/.350/.500 over 92 games. Edman hit a total of 18 home runs between Triple-A and the majors, showcasing previously unseen power after hitting no more than seven homers in his three previous minor-league seasons.

With a .346 BABIP that looked in line with his minor league numbers, there's no glaring reason to expect any significant regression in his second season. Edman has the ability to flirt with 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases while hitting for average, making him a sneaky value at third base with a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 145.38 overall. The model ranks Edman ahead of fellow third basemen like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Manny Machado, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

