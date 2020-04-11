Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top breakouts from unbiased model that nailed Shane Bieber's All-Star year

Opening Day for the 2020 MLB season remains up in the air, but there's hope that an abbreviated campaign is still possible. According to multiple reports, the MLB is discussing the idea of playing all games in Arizona to start the season. That's potentially positive news for owners around the country who are itching for some live action, trying to wrap up their Fantasy baseball draft prep, and finalizing their 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings.

In order to separate yourself from the pack, you'll need to identify the top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts. Compiling a list of breakouts to target with your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks will give you a leg up on your competition. Before studying the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP and searching for overlooked gems set to return plenty of value, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 and cheat sheets from the team at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts and sleepers long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The only reason Nimmo's 2019 season wasn't more of a success is that he missed more than three months with a bulging disk in his neck. In 69 games, Nimmo recorded eight home runs, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs.

Now fully healthy, Nimmo should be at his 2018 production, a season that saw him hit .263 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles and 47 RBIs. Nimmo also smacked eight triples and compiled an .886 OPS for a 4.4 WAR. The model predicts that Nimmo will be more productive than center fielders like Ramon Laureano, Victor Robles and Luis Robert, making him one of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to keep an eye on when it is your time to draft.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea. He dealt with injuries for most of last season, but had a successful return from injury late in 2019, finishing with a 1.21 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. The 28-year-old agreed to a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the A's this offseason and will look to build back up his innings in 2020. During spring training, Oakland's lefty struggled early, but seemed to get it going as the preseason wore on. In fact, Manaea finished with 10 strikeouts through 7.2 innings in Cactus League play.

Manaea refined his slider during the offseason, which bodes well for his chances to return value given his current Fantasy baseball ADP. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 say Manaea (ADP of 83.22) will give owners better production than pitchers like Chris Paddack (59.93), Lucas Giolito (54.00) and even Blake Snell (45.79).

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a shortstop who is going undrafted in many leagues to finish as a top-15 option at the position. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts should you snatch in your draft? And which shortstop is a must-draft? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's breakthrough last season, and find out.