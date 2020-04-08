Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts by advanced model that called Bieber's big year

The MLB season has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while we still don't know when baseball will be back, the MLB and MLBPA have put parameters in place to start when it's safe. The length of the season will require serious adjustments from owners and even more pinpointed 2020 Fantasy baseball picks. As you continue your draft prep, a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings will be as important as ever.

Can Gerrit Cole be as dominant for the Yankees as he was for the Astros, and what should you make of Anthony Rendon's switch from the Nationals to the Angels?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella. He is coming off his career-best season at the plate in 2019. In fact, La Stella finished the 2019 campaign hitting .295 with 16 home runs, 49 runs and 44 RBIs, all career-highs.

Now, La Stella will hit in a lineup that includes Anthony Rendon and Joc Pederson in addition to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton. That bodes well for La Stella's value, but owners are sleeping on the 31-year-old again this season. In fact, La Stella has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 132.74, but SportsLine's model has him ranked as the fifth-best Fantasy second baseman. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings list La Stella higher than Ozzie Albies and Keston Hiura, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. He's a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Indians starting pitcher Aaron Civale. The 24-year-old has risen methodically through the Cleveland farm system since he was selected in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Last year, he quickly moved from Double-A to Triple-A and finally finished the season in the majors, where he posted a stellar 2.34 ERA over 10 starts.

Opposing hitters had an average exit velocity of just 85.5 mph, which was in the top one percent of all qualifying MLB pitchers in 2019. With all three of his off-speed offerings generating whiff rates of 28.6 percent or higher, he could improve on the 7.1 K/9 rate he posted last season. That's why the model ranks him ahead of starting pitchers like David Price, Max Fried and Eduardo Rodriguez, who are all being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Rangers starting pitcher Corey Kluber. The 33-year-old right-hander is a two-time Cy Young winner and three-time All-Star, but is coming off a fractured right forearm and his seen his skills decline for a couple years.

Kluber was only able to make seven starts in 2019 and posted a 5.80 ERA before a line drive off the bat of Miami's Brian Anderson ended his season. And in those seven starts, his average sinker velocity was down to 91.3 mph from 92.0 the year prior. Even though he experienced bad batted-ball luck (.370 BABIP), his 4.88 xFIP was his worst since 2011, when he threw just 4.1 innings as a late-season call-up. With a current 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 88.29, Kluber is going in the eighth round on average, but the model ranks him behind 16th-round options like Joe Musgrove and Mike Fiers.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

