Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that called Bieber's big year

The ever-increasing possibility of a shortened 2020 MLB season will bring significant changes to Fantasy baseball strategy. Fewer off days, doubleheaders and an adjusted schedule are just some of the differences that could be in store.

That means avoiding 2020 Fantasy baseball busts and finding the top sleepers and breakouts who will give you a huge edge, regardless how many games ultimately end up being played.

Last season, Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

Bieber was identified as a Fantasy breakout from the start, listed much higher than expert consensus rankings.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar. He showed off increased power in 2018, hitting a career-best 21 home runs and recording 87 RBIs with the San Francisco Giants.

Now back in the American League and hitting in a more potent lineup, Pillar has a chance to see his numbers go up even more. Fantasy owners, however, are sleeping on him in drafts, as he has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 124.4 overall.

SportsLine's model says you'll get more production out of Pillar than players like Danny Santana (ADP of 101.3) and also projects you'll get about the same production as Joey Gallo, who is going off the board six rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman. After a taste of the big leagues in 2018, Newman had a solid full first season in 2019, hitting 12 home runs, stealing 16 bases and slashing .308/.353/.446. Newman also began to hit to all fields, pulling the ball just 37.3 percent of the time after doing so well over 40 percent in the minors.

Newman is primarily a ground-ball hitter, putting it on the ground more than 50 percent of the time in his minor-league career, so spraying hits to all fields and keeping opposing defenses from shifting is a significant factor for success. Fantasy owners should also see the benefit of Newman's improved walk rate, as he walked 5.3 percent of the time last season after a 7.0 mark in the minors. That's why SportsLine's model ranks Newman ahead of shortstops like Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are being drafted earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander. The 37-year old veteran has been one of MLB's most dominant starters over the past four years, but SportsLine's model says he's overvalued as he heads into his 16th season.

There were signs of trouble in the 2019 MLB postseason. He posted a 1-4 record with a 4.33 ERA. He really struggled in the World Series, losing both starts, as he gave up seven earned runs and six walks over 11 innings.

The latest 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP shows that he's going off in the second round (No. 17 overall) on average, but SportsLine's model has 15 other starters listed ahead of him, including Lance McCullers, who has an ADP outside the top 70.

