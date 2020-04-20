Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that nailed Bieber's big season

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the "Arizona plan" is one way baseball could resume. The idea would be to have all 30 teams playing without fans at spring training facilities in Arizona while quarantining at hotels and undergoing regular coronavirus testing. That dynamic would create entirely new variables for owners as they attempt to identify potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts ahead of the upcoming season.

Paul Goldschmidt saw his numbers decline after moving from Arizona to St. Louis last season, so would a return to the desert boost his numbers? And would pitchers with elite carry on their fastballs like Lucas Giolito be more prone to home runs with the ball carrying further?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

Bieber was listed much higher than expert consensus rankings as a Fantasy breakout from the start, and anyone who followed that advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos. The 28-year-old pitched sparingly for the Yankees and Cardinals in 2017 and 2018 before breaking out in 2019 with a 2.31 ERA over 74 innings out of St. Louis' bullpen.

He sports a four-seam fastball in the mid-90s with a solid spin rate and a hard slider in the high-80s that generated an absurd 49.6 percent whiff rate in 2019. And after proving he had closer-level skills with 93 strikeouts last season, he was competing for the closing role before spring training shut down. That's why the model ranks him ahead of closers like Kirby Yates and Brad Hand, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Rays left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo. The Rays paid a $2.4 million posting fee and then signed Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million contract to bring him over from Japan. Now, he'll bring an advanced plate approach to the majors that should serve him well.

Tsutsugo hit 183 home runs over the last six seasons in Japan, and his walk rate was 13.8 percent or higher in his last four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. He should hit for power and get on base regularly for the Rays, a strong formula for keeping yourself in the lineup. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Willie Calhoun, Tommy Pham and Ryan Braun, who are all left fielders being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish. After making just eight starts and posting a 4.95 ERA in his first season with the Cubs after signing a six-year, $126 million deal in 2018, Darvish bounced back slightly in 2019. He posted a 3.98 ERA while going 6-8 with 229 strikeouts in 178.2 innings.

However, there were still plenty of red flags surrounding Darvish's 2019 season. The 33-year-old gave up a league-leading 33 home runs, and despite consistent fastball velocity and spin rate over the last four seasons, his four-seamer was hammered (.594 opponent slugging percentage). That points to serious issues locating his fastball, while his average exit velocity was up nearly 2 mph as a result. That's why the model ranks him behind hurlers like Dakota Hudson and Merrill Kelly, who are being drafted 10 rounds later on average.

