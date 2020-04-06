Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts by proven model that called Bieber's big year

Leagues across the country are preparing for a shortened MLB season, and owners everywhere will need to take that into consideration during their 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep. A shortened season could put more emphasis on a player's ability to return value across multiple categories. Plus, the offseason saw several major shakeups to the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, with big-time players like Mookie Betts, Starling Marte, Josh Donaldson and David Price all finding new homes.

Will Betts return league-winning value if you select him as one of your top 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? Will Marte record over 150 hits for the fifth time in his last six seasons? These are the types of questions owners will have to answer before deciding which players to draft and which players to avoid in their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella. He is coming off his career-best season at the plate in 2019. In fact, La Stella finished the 2019 campaign hitting .295 with 16 home runs, 49 runs and 44 RBIs, all career-highs.

Now, La Stella will hit in a lineup that includes Anthony Rendon and Joc Pederson in addition to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton. That bodes well for La Stella's value, but owners are sleeping on the 31-year-old again this season. In fact, La Stella has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 132.74, but SportsLine's model has him ranked as the fifth-best Fantasy second baseman. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings list La Stella higher than Ozzie Albies and Keston Hiura, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. He's a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. After earning a call-up in August 2018, O'Hearn showed plenty of potential by slugging 12 home runs and posting a .950 OPS over his first 170 plate appearances. However, O'Hearn struggled in 2019, hitting just 14 home runs and posting a .650 OPS.

O'Hearn's struggles were rooted largely in a .230 BABIP that was 63 points worse than it had been in 2018 and nearly 100 points lower than he posted in the minors. O'Hearn's hard-hit contact rate last season was virtually identical to what we saw in 2018, while his average exit velocity (90.4 mph) in 2019 was still in the 76th percentile of all hitters. O'Hearn is going undrafted in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues thus far, but the model ranks him ahead of players like Paul Goldschmidt and Edwin Encarnacion, who are going in the 14th round or earlier.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez. He's coming off a sensational season for the Reds in 2019. In fact, Suarez finished the season with 156 hits, 103 RBIs, 87 runs scored and 49 home runs. However, the 28-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in late January, but he's expected to be in Cincinnati's lineup when the MLB season resumes.

Suarez will be relied upon heavily to produce monster numbers in the middle of the order now that Joey Votto is a shell of himself offensively. And while his barrel rate was up from 9.7 percent to 14.0 percent from 2018 to 2019, his average exit velocity was actually down from 91.2 mph to 89.4. SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets have Suarez, who has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 116.35, ranked below fellow third basemen like Asdrubal Cabrera (ADP of 263.08), Gio Urshela (207.03) and Yandy Diaz (240.56).

