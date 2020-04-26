Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts by proven model that nailed Bieber's big season

The Boston Red Sox already underwent a tumultuous offseason after failing to ink a deal with Mookie Betts and then trading the former AL MVP to the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the situation worsened when news dropped that the Red Sox were also being stripped of a second-round pick after an MLB investigation determined that Boston had stolen signs in 2018. Now, owners may be wondering where Red Sox players belong among their 2020 Fantasy baseball picks.

Were their successes of the past several seasons rooted in sign-stealing? A reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings can help guide you through a unique season. Proven rankings can also help you identify the potential 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts who will define the season. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar. The 25-year-old finished as the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 after hitting 27 home runs, generating 92 RBIs, and slashing .297/.328/.527. However, he missed almost the entire 2019 season with a shoulder injury. Now, he returns to a Yankees lineup that already has Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter and Gio Urshela at third base.

However, Stanton has had his own injury issues of late and probably wouldn't have been able to go on Opening Day because of a calf issue. Urshela is likely due for regression after posting a BABIP of .349 (nearly 80 points better than his career average) and hitting more home runs (21) than he had in the previous three years combined in the minors (17). That's why the model ranks Andujar ahead of players like Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun. The 25-year-old was once a consensus top-100 prospect, but fell off many experts' radars in 2018 after he went from hitting 32 home runs across all levels in 2017 to just 11. However, Calhoun found his power stroke again in 2019, posting a .962 OPS in Triple-A to earn a call-up to Texas in May.

Calhoun proceeded to hit 21 home runs for the Rangers and posted an .848 OPS, but he's just scratching the surface of his potential. Calhoun's 6.8 percent walk rate in Texas was well below his 9.0 percent career average in the minors, while his .262 BABIP was also a far cry from his career minor league BABIP of around .300. We should eventually see a more patient approach from Calhoun, better batted-ball luck, and prodigious power, which should play well in hitter-friendly Globe Life Park. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 2 left fielder despite the fact that he's going in the 13th round on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun. The 2011 NL MVP hasn't been as productive as he was during his stretch of five consecutive all-star appearances, but he has seemingly settled in as a more-than-capable hitter the past few seasons, posting an .849 OPS with 22 home runs, 75 RBIs and 11 steals in 2019.

However, the peripheral numbers forecast more regression for the 36-year-old. His .325 BABIP was more than 30 points better than he had posted in the previous two seasons, and Braun saw drops in barrel rate, average exit velocity and hard-hit contact rate from 2018 to 2019. That's why the model ranks him behind late-round left field options like Tyler O'Neill and Corey Dickerson despite the fact that they're being drafted four rounds later.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

