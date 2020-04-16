Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts by the model that called Bieber's big year

The Boston Red Sox were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball last season, following up a World Series win with just 84 victories. Owners were particularly frustrated with the team's starting pitching, as previously viable Fantasy options like Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi all struggled. With Porcello and Price now pitching for new teams and Sale out for the season after Tommy John surgery, where should you slot the remaining Red Sox in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

A reliable set of rankings can help you spot the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. Before you go on the clock in your drafts, be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy Baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: White Sox right fielder Nomar Mazara. The 24-year-old was traded to Chicago by the Rangers this offseason and now he'll get a chance to reinvent himself after four seasons during which he didn't live up to lofty expectations as a top-100 prospect.

Mazara hit 79 home runs and drove in 308 runs in four seasons with the Rangers, but posted just a .754 OPS during that time and was below average offensively with a 92 wRC+ (league average is 100). However, Mazara saw his barrel rate grow from 6.5 percent to 10.7 percent over the last two seasons. That's why the model ranks Mazara ahead of right fielders like Trey Mancini and Michael Conforto, who are both going at least five rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Rays left fielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo. The Rays paid a $2.4 million posting fee and then signed Tsutsugo to a two-year, $12 million contract to bring him over from Japan. Now, he'll bring an advanced plate approach to the majors that should serve him well.

Tsutsugo hit 183 home runs over the last six seasons in Japan, and his walk rate was 13.8 percent or higher in his last four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. He should hit for power and get on base regularly for the Rays, a strong formula for keeping yourself in the lineup. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Willie Calhoun, Tommy Pham and Ryan Braun, who are all left fielders being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. The 10-year veteran enters his second season as a Cardinal and is coming off his third straight 30-homer effort. Goldschmidt smacked 34 homers, scored 97 runs and drove in 97 more while playing a career-best 161 games.

But several numbers should concern potential owners. Coming off a 173-strikeout season in 2018, Goldschmidt struck out 166 times in 2019. And his WAR declined from 5.4 in 2018 to 2.6 after he hit just .260, his worst full-season batting average ever. SportsLine's model sees even more regression from Goldschmidt, as he is ranked No. 26 among first basemen, behind players like Justin Smoak, Christian Walker and Daniel Murphy, despite an ADP that puts him fourth in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also fading one of the top 10 catchers off the board, saying he doesn't even crack the top 20 when the season is over. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Shane Bieber's All-Star season, and find out.