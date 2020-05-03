Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers, breakouts, busts from model that nailed Bieber's big season

A shortened MLB season could put more emphasis on a player's ability to return value across multiple statistical categories. With the MLB offseason delivering major shakeups and big-time players like Josh Donaldson, Starling Marte, Mookie Betts and David Price all finding new homes, the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings also saw major changes. Will Price thrive in a Los Angeles Dodgers rotation along with Clayton Kershaw? Will Betts find a sweet spot in the Dodgers' lineup alongside Cody Bellinger?

Where should each player be among your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? These are just a few of the questions owners will have to answer before settling on their 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball breakouts, including Cleveland Indians All-Star starting pitcher Shane Bieber. The 24-year-old broke through with a 15-8 record, 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings to finish as the No. 5 starting pitcher in all of Fantasy baseball even though he was being drafted in the 15th round in standard 12-team leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bieber as a Fantasy breakout from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

When it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Nationals catcher Welington Castillo. The 11-year veteran will wear his sixth MLB uniform this season as the probable backup to Yan Gomes. Castillo was actually a Ranger for a day during the offseason, as he was dealt to Texas by the White Sox and then became a free agent after the Rangers declined his option.

Castillo was signed to a minor league deal to back up Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, and impressed the organization so much that he is in line for significant playing time once baseball starts back up in 2020. The SportsLine model is high on Castillo, ranking him as its No. 11 catcher, ahead of players like Yadier Molina, Wilson Ramos, Omar Narvaez, and Gomes, despite all four having a better 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to target: Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun. The 25-year-old was once a consensus top-100 prospect, but fell off many experts' radars in 2018 after he went from hitting 32 home runs across all levels in 2017 to just 11. However, Calhoun found his power stroke again in 2019, posting a .962 OPS in Triple-A to earn a call-up to Texas in May.

Calhoun proceeded to hit 21 home runs for the Rangers and posted an .848 OPS, but he's just scratching the surface of his potential. Calhoun's 6.8 percent walk rate in Texas was well below his 9.0 percent career average in the minors, while his .262 BABIP was also a far cry from his career minor league BABIP of around .300. We should eventually see a more patient approach from Calhoun, better batted-ball luck, and prodigious power, which should play well in hitter-friendly Globe Life Park. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 2 left fielder despite the fact that he's going in the 13th round on average.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Mets left fielder J.D. Davis. After two years with the Astros, the 26-year-old Davis broke out for the Mets in 2019. Davis smacked 22 home runs while slashing .307/.369/.527 in 453 plate appearances last season. He also also scored 65 runs and drove in 57 RBIs.

But Davis' numbers were inflated by a .355 BABIP, and his 2020 future is cloudier after taking a hard tumble during spring training. While an MRI revealed Davis sustained no structural damage to his left shoulder, the test did reveal a previously-undiagnosed labrum injury. That lingering injury and regression concerns are reasons that SportsLine's model ranks Davis well outside the top 40 left fielders this season even though he's being drafted in the 18th round on average.

