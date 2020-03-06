Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from advanced model that called Kenta Maeda's stellar season

The Yankees were decimated with injuries last year, and it appears New York will start the new MLB schedule with a number of proven stars on the bench, shaking up the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Starting pitcher Luis Severino, who's recorded 220 strikeouts in two of his last three seasons, was going to be among the first 2020 Fantasy baseball picks, but the 26-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire season. Will Severino's absence help create room in New York's rotation for one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers?

Meanwhile, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was diagnosed with a right calf strain and is iffy for New York's Opening Day matchup against the Orioles. How will the Yankees' litany of injuries affect your 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. The 29-year-old's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 235.12 in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, so he's being drafted in the 19th round on average. That's because his first season in Philadelphia saw his numbers dip slightly, with his batting average down from .304 in 2018 to .280 and his OPS down from .755 to .743.

However, Segura's .302 BABIP was 15 points lower than his career average and he was fighting through a hamstring strain that sapped him of some of his speed. This season, he's healthy and his numbers should rebound. After Philadelphia signed Didi Gregorius, Segura could earn multi-position eligibility at second base and third base to further enhance his value. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Corey Seager, Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are all being drafted a minimum of four rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Indians first baseman Carlos Santana. The 10-year veteran is coming off a sensational season with Cleveland. In 2019, Santana had his best season at the plate, racking up 161 hits, 110 runs and 93 RBIs. He also showed prolific power, smacking 34 home runs, which tied his career best.

However, Fantasy baseball owners are sleeping on Cleveland's first baseman again this season. In fact, Santana has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 93.91, but SportsLine's model has him ranked as the fourth-best Fantasy first baseman. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 list Santana higher than players like Pete Alonso and Josh Bell, both of whom are being drafted ahead of him. He's a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

