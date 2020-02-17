Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from computer model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

Now that pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training sites in Florida and Arizona, it won't be long before complete rosters assemble for workouts and games in both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Plenty of eyes will be on Phoenix, where right fielder Christian Yelich will be testing the fractured kneecap for the first time since his MVP-caliber season ended with 18 games to go in the 2019 season. Yelich hit .329/.429/.671 for a 1.100 OPS and finished second in the MVP voting -- becoming only the third player in the last 15 years to compile at least a 1.100 OPS (Albert Pujols did it three times and Bryce Harper once in that span).

While Yelich is near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, there are plenty of players that could raise their profile from last season. Ultimate success in Fantasy baseball means finding value in lesser-known players during the middle and late-rounds of 2020 Fantasy baseball drafts. Landing a few 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers could be the difference between winning your league and losing it, so be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox second baseman Jose Peraza, who has a Fantasy baseball ADP 2020 of No. 267 overall. The versatile righty played six positions for Cincinnati in 2019, so he should find a path into Boston's lineup despite the step up in overall talent level compared to the Reds.

Peraza slashed .239/6/33 last season, falling well off his career batting average (.273). Now hitting in a lineup with players like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, SportsLine's model projects that Peraza will return closer to his career norms. That's why he's No. 17 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings at second base, ahead of players like Cesar Hernandez (ADP of 187), Rougned Odor (214) and Robinson Cano (162), all of whom are going off draft boards well before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner. The 13-year veteran enjoyed another strong season in Los Angeles in 2019, hitting .290 with 27 home runs, 24 doubles, 67 RBI and 80 runs scored. While he was under .300 for the first time in three seasons, Turner was durable -- appearing in 135 games (32 more than he tallied in 2018). A career .292 hitter, Turner enters the final year of a four-year, $64 million contract as a key part of the Dodgers' batting order.

Turner's postseason hitting numbers are so good that after hitting .357 in three 2019 National League Division Series games, his lifetime NLDS batting average actually went down -- dropping from .429 to .416. Turner is hitting .416/.500/.675 with three home runs and 19 RBI in 22 first-round contests, and is .316/.414/.518 with eight homers and 34 RBI in 52 lifetime postseason games. The Dodgers rely on Turner -- and the model agrees, ranking him No. 11 in the Fantasy baseball third baseman rankings despite an ADP outside the top 20 at his position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.