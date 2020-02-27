Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from dialed-in model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

Now 36 years old and set to miss the beginning of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, new Atlanta Braves starter Cole Hamels is slipping down the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. He's also coming off a 7-7 campaign for the Cubs where he had a 3.81 ERA, higher than his 3.42 career mark. Despite the concerns, Hamels, who will be pitching in front of one of the top defenses in baseball and had a 2.36 ERA in Chicago in 2018, could be one of the top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers if he can return to his form of several seasons ago.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco. Despite his impressive numbers in 2019 (.295/22/79), Fantasy baseball sleepers have been sleeping on the 26-year-old switch hitter, who has a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 144.2.

Expected to hit near the top of a loaded Minnesota lineup that got even stronger with the addition of third baseman Josh Donaldson this offseason, Polanco is in position to see plenty of quality pitches. Once he gets on, he should be able to pile up valuable runs scored as well, with Donaldson, Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario likely hitting behind him. SportsLine's model lists Polanco at No. 9 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings, ahead of players like Trea Turner (ADP of 58.6), Carlos Correa (78.4) and Tim Anderson (127.1), all of whom are going off the board multiple rounds before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Athletics center fielder Mark Canha. Entering his sixth MLB season, Canha is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him hit a career-best .273 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles, 58 RBIs and 80 runs scored. For those efforts, Canha received a one-year deal worth $4.8 million from Oakland, a hefty bump from his $2.05 million salary last season.

Part of Canha's value lies in his flexibility. The 30-year-old played at least 10 games at each outfield spot as well as first base and designated hitter as part of his 126-game workload last season. He also appears far removed from 2017 surgery to remove a cyst on his right wrist. The Athletics are high on Canha, and so is the model, ranking him as the eighth-best center fielder in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP near the top 20 at his position.

