Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from model that called Kenta Maeda's stellar season

2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep has begun, with Spring Training finally here to give us a glimpse of the upcoming season. New Yankees ace Gerrit Cole started his spring with a dominant inning of work where he touched 98 m.p.h., and he looks like he belongs near the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings yet again. However, owners are also on the lookout for unheralded players who can dramatically outperform their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP in the middle and late rounds.

Finding 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers can help take your team to a championship, just like Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien did when he exploded for 33 home runs and posted a career-high .892 OPS in 2019. Should Semien be among your top 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. The 29-year-old's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 235.12 in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, so he's being drafted in the 19th round on average. That's because his first season in Philadelphia saw his numbers dip slightly, with his batting average down from .304 in 2018 to .280 and his OPS down from .755 to .743.

However, Segura's .302 BABIP was 15 points lower than his career average and he was fighting through a hamstring strain that sapped him of some of his speed. This season, he's healthy and his numbers should rebound. After Philadelphia signed Didi Gregorius, Segura could earn multi-position eligibility at second base and third base to further enhance his value. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Corey Seager, Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are all being drafted a minimum of four rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Athletics center fielder Mark Canha. Entering his sixth MLB season, Canha is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him hit a career-best .273 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles, 58 RBIs and 80 runs scored. For those efforts, Canha received a one-year deal worth $4.8 million from Oakland, a hefty bump from his $2.05 million salary last season.

Part of Canha's value lies in his flexibility. The 30-year-old played at least 10 games at each outfield spot as well as first base and designated hitter as part of his 126-game workload last season. He also appears far removed from 2017 surgery to remove a cyst on his right wrist. The Athletics are high on Canha, and so is the model, ranking him as the eighth-best center fielder in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP near the top 20 at his position.

