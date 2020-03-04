Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from proven model that called Kenta Maeda's stellar season

Spring training is in full swing, as all 30 MLB teams now have several games under their belts. Preseason matchups can provide the perfect opportunity for owners to identify overlooked 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers before their drafts. Stars across the league are showcasing their talent and owners who can identify the players who present the best value relative to their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP will gain a leg up on their competition.

Having a reliable set of 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings is the best way for owners to identify which players have a chance to produce league-winning numbers. Fortunately for Fantasy baseball owners everywhere, the SportsLine Projection Model has a proven track-record of identifying Fantasy baseball sleepers. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. The 29-year-old's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 235.12 in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, so he's being drafted in the 19th round on average. That's because his first season in Philadelphia saw his numbers dip slightly, with his batting average down from .304 in 2018 to .280 and his OPS down from .755 to .743.

However, Segura's .302 BABIP was 15 points lower than his career average and he was fighting through a hamstring strain that sapped him of some of his speed. This season, he's healthy and his numbers should rebound. After Philadelphia signed Didi Gregorius, Segura could earn multi-position eligibility at second base and third base to further enhance his value. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Corey Seager, Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are all being drafted a minimum of four rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. Entering his first season with the Twins, Donaldson is coming off a 2019 campaign with the Braves that saw him hit 37 home runs, the most he's had in a single season since 2016. He also finished the 2019 season with 142 hits, 96 runs, and 94 RBIs in 548 at-bats. For those efforts, Donaldson received a four-year deal from Minnesota.

The 2015 American League MVP will now be a cornerstone in a Twins lineup that already led the league in home runs last season. He also appears far removed from his injury-riddled 2018 campaign that saw him appear in just 52 games. The Twins are high on Donaldson, and so is the model, ranking him as the fifth-best third baseman in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 123.6.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.