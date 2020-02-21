Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from proven model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

The 2020 MLB season is approaching quickly. After winning a title with the Nationals last year, All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon joined the Angels this offseason, where he'll pair with Mike Trout. The Angels begin their spring training schedule against the White Sox, who have completely overhauled their roster with the signings of Edwin Encarnacion, Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, Gio Gonzalez and Steve Cishek. But where should each player be in your 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella. The 31-year-old spent four seasons as a utility man for Chicago before enjoying a breakout season offensively in 2019, hitting 16 home runs in 321 plate appearances and posting an .832 OPS. Now, La Stella is being reunited with former Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who says he will stay at second base rather than move to first.

La Stella will hit in a lineup that now includes Rendon, Joc Pederson, Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Justin Upton. He logged a hard-hit contact rate of 43.2 percent that was 11 points better than he's ever posted in his career, combined with a .282 BABIP. That means La Stella's surge wasn't simply the byproduct of good fortune. That's why the model lists him as the No. 7 second baseman in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 despite the fact that he's being drafted 14th at his position on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Athletics center fielder Mark Canha. Entering his sixth MLB season, Canha is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him hit a career-best .273 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles, 58 RBIs and 80 runs scored. For those efforts, Canha received a one-year deal worth $4.8 million from Oakland, a hefty bump from his $2.05 million salary last season.

Part of Canha's value lies in his flexibility. The 30-year-old played at least 10 games at each outfield spot as well as first base and designated hitter as part of his 126-game workload last season. He also appears far removed from 2017 surgery to remove a cyst on his right wrist. The Athletics are high on Canha, and so is the model, ranking him as the eighth-best center fielder in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP near the top 20 at his position.

