Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from same model that called Kenta Maeda's stellar season

Now that Spring Training games are underway, drafts are starting to pop up. There's been plenty of offseason news to impact the latest 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings. Gerrit Cole signed a monster deal with the Yankees, while Anthony Rendon signed a big contract of his own with the Angels, shaking up 2020 Fantasy baseball strategy everywhere. Then the MLB trade market was active, with Mookie Betts dealt from the Red Sox to the Dodgers and Joc Pederson moved from the Dodgers to the Angels.

How will a change of scenery for those stars impact your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks? And where can owners turn to find 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers who can build valuable roster depth by outperforming their 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Phillies shortstop Jean Segura. The 29-year-old's 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP is 235.12 in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, so he's being drafted in the 19th round on average. That's because his first season in Philadelphia saw his numbers dip slightly, with his batting average down from .304 in 2018 to .280 and his OPS down from .755 to .743.

However, Segura's .302 BABIP was 15 points lower than his career average and he was fighting through a hamstring strain that sapped him of some of his speed. This season, he's healthy and his numbers should rebound. After Philadelphia signed Didi Gregorius, Segura could earn multi-position eligibility at second base and third base to further enhance his value. That's why the model ranks him ahead of Corey Seager, Bo Bichette and Amed Rosario, who are all being drafted a minimum of four rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar. After trading Betts to the Dodgers, Boston signed Pillar to add a veteran to the mix.

Pillar is coming off a season in which he hit 21 home runs and stole 14 bases. And with that power and speed combination, he should be able to provide counting stats regularly if he's in the lineup. The lifetime .261 hitter won't torpedo your batting average. That being said, the potential for similar or even better numbers to 2019 exists in a very strong Red Sox lineup, which is why the model lists him as its No. 8 center fielder despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP of 18 at the position.

