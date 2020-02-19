Fantasy Baseball Rankings 2020: Top sleepers from same model that called Kenta Maeda's strong season

Spring training, the annual rite of passage that signals the start of baseball season, has begun in earnest in Arizona and Florida. That means plenty of new faces in new uniforms, with MVP-caliber talent like Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Mookie Betts all needing February and March to get used to their surroundings and teammates. Betts was the most recent superstar to change venues, as the Red Sox dealt him to the Dodgers, unloading a magnetic right fielder who hit .295 with 29 home runs, 40 doubles and 80 RBIs.

While Cole, Rendon, and Betts could be among the top of the 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings, there are plenty of players who could raise their profile from last season. Ultimate success in Fantasy baseball means finding value in lesser-known players during the middle and late rounds of drafts. Landing a few 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers could be the difference between winning your league and losing it, so be sure to check out the 2020 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Kenta Maeda. The 31-year-old was the No. 52 starting pitcher drafted on average in CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues in 2019, but wound up returning value as a starter and reliever. Maeda went 10-8 with a 4.04 ERA and struck out 169 while also earning three saves later in the year to finish as the No. 41 starting pitcher in standard leagues.

The team at SportsLine was all over Maeda as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Red Sox second baseman Jose Peraza, who has a Fantasy baseball ADP 2020 of No. 267 overall. The versatile righty played six positions for Cincinnati in 2019, so he should find a path into Boston's lineup despite the step up in overall talent level compared to the Reds.

Peraza slashed .239/6/33 last season, falling well off his career batting average (.273). Now hitting in a lineup with players like Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, SportsLine's model projects that Peraza will return closer to his career norms. That's why he's No. 17 in its 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings at second base, ahead of players like Cesar Hernandez (ADP of 187), Rougned Odor (214) and Robinson Cano (162), all of whom are going off draft boards well before him.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2020 are extremely high on: Athletics center fielder Mark Canha. Entering his sixth MLB season, Canha is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him hit a career-best .273 with 25 home runs, 16 doubles, 58 RBIs and 80 runs scored. For those efforts, Canha received a one-year deal worth $4.8 million from Oakland, a hefty bump from his $2.05 million salary last season.

Part of Canha's value lies in his flexibility. The 30-year-old played at least 10 games at each outfield spot as well as first base and designated hitter as part of his 126-game workload last season. He also appears far removed from 2017 surgery to remove a cyst on his right wrist. The Athletics are high on Canha, and so is the model, ranking him as the eighth-best center fielder in MLB despite a 2020 Fantasy baseball ADP near the top 20 at his position.

How to find proven 2020 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 20 that finishes ahead of studs like Josh Bell and Edwin Encarnacion as a top-five player. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing.

So which 2020 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kenta Maeda's huge breakout last season, and find out.