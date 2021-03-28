We're less than a week away from MLB Opening Day on Thursday, April 1, and owners everywhere are scrambling to finalize their 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings. Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet made his Cactus League debut, but only threw two sliders in an inning of work after throwing it more than half the time during 2020. It might be a month or more until Lamet is ready to take on a full workload, so where should you target the talented young hurler during your 2020 Fantasy baseball draft prep?

Meanwhile, Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain that would cost most players weeks, but Toronto has been adamant that he's moving well enough to avoid missing significant time. Will either pitcher be one of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, and where should every player be among your 2021 Fantasy baseball picks? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Athletics right fielder Mark Canha. After putting up career numbers in 2019 by slashing .273/.396/.517 with 26 home runs and 58 RBIs, Canha regressed during the shortened 2020 season. His average dropped .246 and his OPS was down by over 100 points to .796.

However, Canha still had a .387 OBP thanks to a career-high 15.2 percent walk rate, while his average exit velocity was up from 89.1 mph in 2019 to 89.7. With Canha's plate patience serving as a constant and still more than enough pop for him to approach 20 home runs, the 32-year-old should provide value in right field. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Wil Myers and Teoscar Hernandez, who are being drafted nearly three rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Mariners reliever Rafael Montero. The 30-year-old right-hander converted all eight of his save opportunities for the Rangers a season ago and appears to be in line to get the first crack at closing for Seattle this spring despite a late start to spring training because of visa issues.

In two seasons with the Rangers, Montero struck out 53 batters over 46 2/3 innings while posting a 3.09 ERA. The hope is that he'll find a statistical middle ground after stranding 95.7 percent of inherited base runners in 2019, but just 49.4 percent in 2020. With a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP of 189.69, the model likes him ahead of 14th and 15th-round options like Trevor Rosenthal and James Karinchak.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.