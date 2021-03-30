Fantasy baseball prospects like White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn and Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic were flourishing prior to the arrival of COVID-19, but unless you were able to see how they fared against taxi squads, you only have spring training to determine where they belong in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings. As owners set their 2021 Fantasy baseball strategy, knowing how players like Vaughn and Kelenic are expected to perform is critical.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Indians designated hitter, Franmil Reyes. Nicknamed "The Beast," Reyes had a strong 2019 season with 37 home runs. That ranked 15th in all of baseball, but because Reyes split time between San Diego and Cleveland, his name didn't appear on either league's leaderboard.

While his power and slugging percentage regressed in 2020, Reyes became a better overall hitter thanks to his improved average and better batting eye. His BB/K increased, as did his batting average (from .249 to .275), leading to Reyes having a slightly higher OPS+ in 2020. He's also been knocking the cover off the ball in Spring Training and has no internal competition for the Indians' DH position. Currently with a 208.01 ADP, SportsLine's model says Reyes will exceed expectations, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers you shouldn't pass up.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. He is 32 years old and practically a veteran, but his effort during the coronavirus-shortened season shows the kind of potential he has flashed at times since 2014. Rojas hit .304 with four home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored in just 40 games.

Rojas also posted stellar peripheral numbers in 2020, drawing walks in a career-best 11.2 percent of at-bats and notching a career-best 11.9-degree launch angle. That equals a better batting average, better on-base percentage and more power into the gaps. SportsLine's is high on his 2021 prospects, ranking him 13th in the majors and above shortstops like Adalberto Mondesi, Tim Anderson and Didi Gregorius despite a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP that places him around the 21st round.

