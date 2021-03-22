Identifying 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers in advance of your draft can be a challenge, but owners' 2021 Fantasy baseball draft prep is vastly different than 12 months ago. A sudden end to spring training in 2020 and a shortened 60-game season left owners largely in the dark about how players were performing before the games counted. How should you gauge performances from last year when creating your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. The 33-year-old veteran is closer to retirement than the beginning of his career, but Seager is coming off a truncated 2020 season that saw him hit .244 with nine homers, 12 doubles, 40 RBIs and 34 runs scored. The batting average was Seager's best since 2017, while his .350 OPS was his best since 2016.

Seager was one of just 15 players to appear in all 60 games last season, when he was worth 1.5 wins above replacement and notched a 122 OPS+ mark over 248 plate appearances. SportsLine's model says Seager will increase his value in 2021, ranking him among MLB's top-10 third basemen and well ahead of players like Kris Bryant, Eugenio Suarez and Yoan Moncada, despite a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP of 139.26.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo. New York's veteran outfielder appeared in 55 of 60 games last season, finishing with a .280/.404/.484 slash line. Nimmo also recorded 52 hits, 33 runs scored, 18 RBIs and eight home runs.

According to the latest reports out of spring training, Nimmo is the leading candidate to be the leadoff hitter in the Mets' lineup. That bodes well for Nimmo's Fantasy value in 2021 because he's posted walk rates above 14 percent the past four years. With a lineup that also features the likes of Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, Nimmo could return Fantasy value in a number of categories. SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 say Nimmo (ADP of 190.02) will give owners better production than players like Luis Robert (83.79) and Trent Grisham (129.62).

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

