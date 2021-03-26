The new Major League Baseball season is less than a week away, and that means teams will break camp in Florida and Arizona. That also means drafts are going off in earnest, with owners scouring data to figure out the top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Identifying players like Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. can set an owner up to reap the same rewards Tatis delivered in 2020, when he smacked 17 home runs, drove in 45 runs and scored 50 more. Where should Tatis, and every shortstop, be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. He burst onto the scene in 2019 with a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 41 innings and also allowed just one earned run in 10 postseason innings.

Urquidy arrived at spring training close to 15 pounds lighter to prepare for what could be 30 starts and 200 innings if he remains healthy. Urquidy's spot in the rotation is even more vital now that fellow starter Framber Valdez sustained a finger injury that could lead to season-ending surgery. The SportsLine model loves Urquidy's potential, ranking him as one of the top 20 starting pitchers in MLB despite a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP in the 13th round.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills. After impressing with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 36 innings as a long reliever and swing starter in 2019, Mills made 11 starts in 2020 and went 5-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings. Those numbers don't scream Fantasy asset, but he showed potential by no-hitting the Brewers on Sept. 13.

Despite his ballooning ERA, Mills actually saw average exit velocities drop from 88.4 mph in 2019 to 86.9 in 2020. That's why the model ranks him ahead of pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, who are both being drafted seven rounds earlier on average.

