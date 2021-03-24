With one week until the start of the new MLB season, owners are digging deeper and deeper into the 2020 season, last year's postseason, and spring training stats as they continue their 2021 Fantasy baseball draft prep. The Boston Red Sox are hoping to rebuild their roster quickly, and having youngsters like Bobby Dalbec and Michael Chavis step up could accelerate the process. Dalbec and Chavis are among the leaders in spring training home runs, but how high should they be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings? How should you rank every one of the 2021 Fantasy baseball prospects?

A reliable set of 2021 Fantasy baseball picks can help you address questions like that and lead you to the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers who could define the upcoming season. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Nationals first baseman Josh Bell. He was the centerpiece of a trade between the Pirates and Nationals that sent Eddy Yean and Wil Crowe to Pittsburgh. Bell had a sensational season with the Pirates in 2019, hitting a career-high 37 homers while slashing .277/.367/.569. However, he struggled to duplicate that success in 2020's shortened season, finishing with just eight home runs in 57 games while posting a .226/.305/.364 slash line.

A fresh start in Washington has helped Bell find his groove ahead of the 2021 season. In his first 30 Grapefruit League at-bats with the Nationals, Bell had a .367/.457/.900 slash line, while hitting a team-high four home runs. Owners, however, are sleeping on him this year, waiting to draft the 28-year-old in the ninth round, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP. SportsLine's model has him ranked higher than fellow first basemen like Anthony Rizzo and Paul Goldschmidt, both of whom are flying off the board earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills. After impressing with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts over 36 innings as a long reliever and swing starter in 2019, Mills made 11 starts in 2020 and went 5-5 with a 4.48 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings. Those numbers don't scream Fantasy asset, but he showed potential by no-hitting the Brewers on Sept. 13.

Despite his ballooning ERA, Mills actually saw average exit velocities drop from 88.4 mph in 2019 to 86.9 in 2020. That's why the model ranks him ahead of pitchers like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, who are both being drafted seven rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.