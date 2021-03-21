With the regular season now just two weeks away, owners are trying to figure out how to weigh last year's 60-game season. Marcell Ozuna put up video-game numbers for the Braves last season, leading the National League in home runs (18) and RBIs (56), but also had an unsustainable .391 BABIP. Given his struggles the previous two years, how should you view the Braves outfielder in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

On the flip side, no qualifying hitter in baseball was less lucky than Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, who had a .203 BABIP drag his overall slash line down. How should you value players after a shortened season, and who are the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts you need to know? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

Bryant was identified as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Tigers shortstop Willi Castro. The 23-year-old struggled to a .624 OPS over 110 plate appearances in 2019, but flipped the switch in 2020 and slashed .349/.381/.550 while hitting six home runs and driving in 24.

Castro benefited from a .449 BABIP that he won't be able to keep up, but even with the positive batted-ball luck, his expected batting average was in the 96th percentile among all Major Leaguers. Castro now has a firm grasp on the starting shortstop job in Detroit and has plenty of power potential given his frame. That's why the model likes him over shortstops like Adalberto Mondesi and Javier Baez, who are being drafted four rounds earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola. The 27-year-old right-hander has been one of the most consistent starting pitchers in the game over the last four seasons, but with a current Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 of 29.88, there are at least a few reasons for concern.

Last season, Nola's 19.6 percent home run-to-flyball rate was the highest of his career, while his strikeout rate (12.1 per nine innings) was inflated when you consider that he ranks in the bottom half of all starters in fastball velocity, fastball spin rate and curveball spin rate. Nola's changeup is elite (36.0 percent whiff rate), but the model still ranks him behind pitchers like Zach Plesac and Zack Wheeler, who are being drafted three rounds later on average.

