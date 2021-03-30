Players who exceed expectations or fail to live up to their 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP will have a profound effect on how your fantasy season goes. That's why you need to utilize reliable 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings to help determine the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts in preparation for your upcoming draft. Looking at last year's MLB stats can be misleading too since the shortened season caused slumps or hot streaks to carry more weight than normal.

Was Kenta Maeda's 2020 Cy Young-runner up season legit, or was it an outlier as his career ERA+ of 105 entering last year suggests? Where should every hurler be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bryant as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speedbump that could have derailed their season.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2021 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie. The 23-year-old right-hander made eight appearances for Cleveland in 2020 and posted a 3.24 ERA. Now, he begins the 2021 season as the No. 2 prospect in the Indians' farm system.

At 6-foot-5, McKenzie's arsenal features a four-seam fastball in the low-to-mid 90s, a sharp slider, a changeup, and a curveball. He can grab strikes with all four pitches. The model likes McKenzie to continue developing his secondary offerings and locate his fastball effectively in an Indians system known for developing arms. That's why it ranks McKenzie ahead of ninth-round options like Corbin Burnes and Ian Anderson despite the fact that his 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP is currently 170.34.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. The 2019 AL batting champion sported a .322 average last season in route to a Silver Slugger and top-10 MVP finish. Batting average is all you're getting from Anderson, whose dismal walk rate of 4.5 percent ranked 65th out of 67th qualified AL players. That number is in line with his career walk percentage, so Anderson hasn't shown any progression in that aspect of his game.

Anderson's speed hasn't plateaued like his batting eye, but it's regressed, as his stolen base percentage has dropped in three straight seasons. He was pegged as a future 30/30 player, but stole just five bases in last year's pandemic-shortened season, which translates to 13 over a full year. All of that means the model prefers the likes of Dansby Swanson and Willi Castro over Anderson in 2021 Fantasy baseball drafts.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a right fielder with a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP barely outside the top 100 who finishes ahead of studs like defending Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kris Bryant's disappointing season, and find out.