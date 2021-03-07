Now that MLB Spring Training is underway, owners everywhere are keeping a close eye on young talent after the minor league season was cancelled in 2020. Consensus No. 1 prospect Wander Franco turned 20 recently and is fighting to make the Rays' roster on MLB Opening Day 2021 despite having never played above high-A. Former No. 3 overall pick Andrew Vaughn is in the same boat, but could break camp as the White Sox's starting DH. Where should both be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bryant as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speedbump that could have derailed their season.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning. The former first-round pick of the Nationals and top-100 prospect for the White Sox was the centerpiece of the return for Lance Lynn this offseason. He's now competing for a spot in Texas' starting rotation to break camp.

Dunning made his Major League last season after the White Sox ran into pitching depth issues and went 2-0 with a 3.97 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings. Dunning locates five pitches well and generated whiff rates of 30 percent or higher with his slider (43.5), four-seam fastball (34.6) and changeup (30.8) a year ago. That a big reason why the model lists him ahead of fellow starting pitchers like Matthew Boyd and James Paxton, who are going at least five rounds earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs shortstop Javier Baez. The two-time MLB All-Star and 2018 NL MVP runner-up is coming off a tough 2020 season in which he slashed just .203/.238/.360 with a staggering 75 strikeouts. While Baez suffered from poor batted-ball luck (a .262 BABIP that was 71 points below his career average), his plate approach and quality of contact were concerning.

Baez walked a career-low 3.0 percent of the time in 2020 and struck out a career-high 31.9 percent of the time. Meanwhile, his average exit velocity dropped from 91.1 mph to 89.4 mph, while his barrel rate dipped from 12.7 percent to 8.1. That's why the model ranks him behind players like David Fletcher and Willi Castro, who are available at least nine rounds later, according to the current 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

