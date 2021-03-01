The 2021 MLB schedule is just around the corner and 2021 MLB Spring Training games have begun. The 2020 MLB season was only 60 games long, so owners everywhere are sorting through last year's numbers in order to finalize their 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings. White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada saw his OPS drop by 210 points from 2019 to 2020, but where should he fall among your 2021 Fantasy baseball picks?

A reliable set of rankings can help you figure out where to target players whose numbers might have been misleading and help you identify the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts who will define the upcoming season.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bryant as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speedbump that could have derailed their season.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2021 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, projections are updated.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios. The 26-year-old hasn't had a clear path to playing time given the Dodgers' loaded big league lineup, but he's absolutely raked whenever he's gotten the chance in the last two seasons.

Rios has 12 home runs and 25 RBIs over 139 plate appearances the last two seasons and has slashed .260/.338/.634 during that span. While Rios is unlikely to be an everyday player in 2021, he should have an expanded role in a Dodgers offense that will give him plenty of opportunities to produce runs. With a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP of 204.00, Rios has the potential to provide plenty of value as a 21st-round pick.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Ray starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. The 27-year-old was dominant after being traded to the Rays late in 2019, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.78 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings with Tampa Bay to close out the season.

Glasnow continued to show he has some of the best swing-and-miss skills in the Major Leagues with 91 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings in 2020. However, he also saw his walk rate climb from 6.3 percent to 9.2 and average exit velocities against him jump from 87.4 mph to 90.4 mph. This resulted in a 4.08 ERA. His command is a major reason why Glasnow isn't one of the model's top 50 starting pitchers despite a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 of 47.33.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

A right fielder with a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP barely outside the top 100 finishes ahead of studs like defending Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts?